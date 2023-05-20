Thank you for responding to this week’s SB Nation Reacts national survey. The results are below!

The Celtics and Nuggets are national fans’ picks to win the conference finals

In our survey, 80 percent of our respondents believe that the Boston Celtics will win the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. This is a rematch of last year’s series but the Heat are legit Cinderellas this year, considering that they are a No. 8 seed.

And in the Western Conference, 79 percent of respondents believe that the Denver Nuggets will be victorious against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are also a playoff Cinderella as a No. 7 seed.

Fans thought the Spurs would get the No. 1 pick

This question was asked BEFORE the lottery results came out. Let’s say that NBA fans thought the Spurs had it in the bag either way.

Today’s playoff game

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets travel to Crypto.com Arena to play the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV). It’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, with Denver leading the series 2-0. Enjoy the game!

