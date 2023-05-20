Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

The SB Nation Reacts team would like to apologize for not creating a quicker survey after the Wizards received the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft. Normally, we would have our results out by now, but the request fell through the cracks.

That’s why I had an impromptu poll post earlier this week. Out of 335 respondents, a combined 68 percent of them were pessimistic after the result. Only 25 percent were neutral and a combined 6 percent were optimistic.

No surprises with this result... pic.twitter.com/CVZ7onfvFR — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) May 20, 2023

Anyway, here is this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. If the questions are outdated, sorry! But I did ask a question about the GM search, so the results for that question should be interesting.

Respond below!

I will share the results ASAP. Thanks.