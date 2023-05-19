Prospect profile: Cam Whitmore

Between now and NBA Draft night, we will be doing shorter episodes of the Bleav in Wizards podcast focusing on specific draft prospects. One of the most popular names amongst Wizards fans seems to be Villanova freshman wing Cam Whitmore. Personally, I expect him to be off the board by the time the Wizards pick but it’s good to cover him anyway.

Rather than just have me give my take on a player I've watched a half dozen games of, I will be bringing on media members who covered their college teams all year and saw every game. In this first prospect profile episode, I was joined by Tommy Godin of VU Hoops, the SB Nation site covering Villanova. He is also the host of the Road to the Garden podcast, covering all things Big East, and a credentialed media member.

Cam Whitmore, a freshman this past season, is listed at 6'7. He will be 18.95 years old on draft night. He’s from Odenton, MD and apparently grew up a Wizards fan. I’m honestly not sure if we should hold that against him as an example of poor judgment.

During the episode, which is under a half an hour long, Godin provided a thorough breakdown of his strengths, areas for improvement, his likely Day 1 role in the NBA, his potential long-term ceiling, and his fit with the Wizards’ current roster. I know some people have mixed feelings about player comparisons while some like them, so be warned, there are a few of those throughout.

Statistics

Per game: 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, .7 assists, .3 blocks, 1.4 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 1.7 fouls, 26 games, 27.3 minutes. 47.8% FG, 34.3% 3PT (4.2 attempts), 70.3% FT

Per 36: 16.6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, .5 blocks, 1.9 steals, 2.1 turnovers, 2.2 fouls

High-level evaluation

Case for: powerful athlete, great finisher, great cutter, multi-positional defensive versatility, shown some potential with his step-back three-point shot, good straight-line driver, can finish with both hands, transition threat from Day 1, shot 40% on catch-and-shoot threes, was productive despite limited playmaking and spacing on the Villanova team

Case against: jumpshot is still questionable as he needs time and space to get it off, questionable passer, loose handle at times, decision-making has to improve, appears to get tunnel vision at times