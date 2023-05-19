The Wizards will have new premium loft seating for next season

This week, the Washington Wizards announced they will have a new premium/courtside section called “Courtside Lofts.” According to a press release and graphic renderings, this takes over the seats in the back of the Box West section. The back area of the Box East section turned into a courtside lounge a few years ago,

In a press release, Senior Vice President of Wizards Ticket Sales & Service Bill Hanni said the following:

We know that Washington, D.C. is a market that values premium hospitality and exclusive experiences, and as an organization, we strive to provide the best possible experience for all premium seat holders. Demand for Wizards VIP seating products has far outpaced available inventory for several years now, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce this new and unique gameday experience to our fans.

Yes, I know that the Wizards are mong the worst in the NBA for league attendance. But Wizards VIP seats include all-inclusive food and drink options as well as parking for season ticket holders. So I am not surprised that there is strong demand for these seats.

The Courtside Lofts will include table seating for up to six people each. These seat holders will get VIP benefits. They will also get a complimentary five-course fine dining menu. There will only be 60 people for each game.