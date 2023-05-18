Game Info

When: Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington; NBA TV

Injuries

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen (OUT, kneecap)

Liberty: Marine Johannes (OUT, overseas commitment); Nyara Sabally (OUT, right knee)

Pregame notes

Welcome to the 2023 WNBA season! The Washington Mystics will open the season at home against the second-best team, based on rankings, in the league. Of course that’s based on what teams did in the offseason.

The Mystics, along with other teams, have finalized their rosters and are ready to start the season off hot. Washington, during the offseason, brought back a familiar face in Kristi Toliver and even brought along Brittney Sykes and Amanda Zhaui B. as well. The team has held onto and added on to the top defense they had last season. What to look out for is how the offense will do in the long run. That was an area Washington needed some work on.

As for the Mystics, everyone will be available except Myisha Hines-Allen who is listed as out on the injury report with a knee injury.

New York comes into the game and season with new faces on the roster…high quality faces at that. The Liberty now have Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart on the roster to help out Sabrina Ionescu. This game will test out just how consistent and good the Mystics defense is off the jump.