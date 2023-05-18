Wizards interview Michael Winger for General Manager position

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Washington Wizards interviewed Los Angeles Clippers General Manager Michael Winger about their General Manager/President of Basketball Operations vacancy. Winger is the second candidate who is known to have interviewed with Washington, after New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger interviewed to become the Washington Wizards’ head of basketball operations. He’s the second known candidate to meet with Washington – along with New Orleans GM Trajan Langdon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2023

Winger has been with the Clippers since the 2017-18 NBA season where Los Angeles made the Western Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season. In LA, he serves under President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

Before coming to the Clippers, he was an Assistant GM for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who made the NBA Finals in 2012. Winger began his front office career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005 when he served as Director of Basketball operations and team counsel.

It is good to see that Winger is coming from other teams with winning tenures during his time there. But Winger is a lawyer by trade and not a scout/coach. So I’m not convinced that he is the right leader. That said, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.