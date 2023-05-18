The NBA Draft Lottery has come to an end. The Washington Wizards will have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, where they won’t be able to pick a generational talent from France.

In a press release after the lottery. Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. said the following:

We will be able to add a young and talented player to our roster with the eighth overall pick. We began working on improving our team immediately after the season concluded and we’re looking forward to adding another player that can contribute while developing in our system.

I’ll be honest. Unseld said many words that have no meaning to me. Every team is looking to improve after the season ends. And yes, the No. 8 pick will be a much needed addition. The Wizards need cost effective young talent. So do the other 29 teams.

