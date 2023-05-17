 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 open thread

By Albert Lee
/ new
SPORTS-BKN-HEAT-CELTICS-RIVALRY-MI David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The seedings are different than last year. But the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.

Game 1 is tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Enjoy!

Loading comments...