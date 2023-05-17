The Washington Mystics have made their final cuts and got the roster down to 11. Jazmine Jones and Emily Engstler were the players waived from the Mystics.

Roster Update:



We have waived Jazmine Jones and Emily Engstler. pic.twitter.com/VUCO2LSVHA — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 17, 2023

Jones was a 12th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft selected by the New York Liberty out of Louisville. She made the 2020 WNBA All-Rookie team averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game. Jones played two seasons with the Liberty before being waived. Connecticut Sun grabbed her but ended up waiving her days later.

Engstler was a fourth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft out of Louisville. She also played for Syracuse her first three years. Engstler was selected by the Indiana Fever averaging 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in her rookie season.

Washington looks to start the season with only 11 players. They play the New York Liberty on Friday May 19 to start the season at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.