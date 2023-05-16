SB Nation Reacts: Who will win the NBA conference finals?

Welcome to a new week in the NBA playoffs! The NBA Conference Finals begin tonight with the Western Conference Finals beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Our latest national survey is below!

Which teams do you see winning Western Conference Finals? The Los Angeles Lakers started the playoffs as a No. 7 seed (and as a play-in team). But they have ultimately come through in the postseason, and LeBron James is just four wins away from getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020. That said two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is in prime position to get his first appearance in the championship round as well.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics will be favored to win this series, considering the fact that their core remains intact and they made the Finals last year. But they are facing a Miami Heat team that is on a hot streak since ... the play-in tournament. They are the No. 8 seed in the East!

The survey closes at 3 p.m. ET so do it now!

After this survey closes, feel free to chat about tonight’s playoff game.