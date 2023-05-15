2023 NBA Playoffs down to the conference Finals

The first two rounds of the NBA playoffs are complete. It’s been one of the best and most entertaining postseasons I can recall, though in fairness I’ve been watching only since 1978.

The conference finals are:

Eastern Conference: 8 seed Miami Heat vs. 2 seed Boston Celtics

Western Conference: 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers vs. 1 seed Denver Nuggets

Personally, I love these matchups. The Lakers remade their dumpster fire of a roster with a series of deals at the trade deadline, finally putting adequate talent around an aging Lebron James and a fragile Anthony Davis.

The Nuggets got Jamal Murray healthy and made the offseason trade to obtain Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Wizards, which put a nice mix of talent around two-time (though it should be three-time) league MVP Nikola Jokic.

As is The Wizards Way (hat-tip to Monte Morris), both Western Conference Finalists improved by obtaining former Wizards players. The Nuggets got KCP in that offseason deal, and uses former Wizards Jeff Green as a backup forward/center.

The Lakers traded for former Wizards lottery selection Rui Hachimura — who’s playoffs efg is 66.3% — and has former Wizards first-round pick Troy Brown Jr. in the rotation.

Also, at the deadline, the Lakers traded former Washington center Thomas Bryant — who’d played well for them — to the Nuggets for some second round picks. Bryant, who’d requested a trade from LA when he saw the team’s other deals, hasn’t been able to crack Denver’s rotation. He has zero minutes so far in the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference Finals are free of Wizards connections, unless you want to claim Robert Williams, who should have been selected instead of Brown. To me that’s a stretch, but your mileage may vary.

In my (not-so) expert opinion, I think the Nuggets will beat the Lakers and reach the Finals. I’m not confident in that pick. While Jokic will be the best player in the series, Davis is a sublime defender, James (though diminished) is still terrific, and they have interesting players and lineups for head coach Darvin Ham to puzzle together. I still think Denver has too much offensive firepower, and they seem to have coalesced defensively.

In the East, Boston should win. They’ve been the better team all season, and they have a deeper and more talented roster. But, the Heat have Jimmy Butler, the NBA’s most underrated player (Butler registered the top score in my PPA metric this season — but lagged in total production due to missing games and playing time with injuries), as well as defensive star Bam Adebayo, and superstar coach Erik Spoelstra.

My guess is both series go seven games. The Western Conference series because the teams are a fairly even match, and the Eastern Conference series because of Miami’s toughness and Boston’s penchant for inexplicable brain farts.

With that, let’s take a look at some postseason numbers. Here’s an All-Playoffs Team (minimum 75 minutes played) through the first two rounds according to my PPA metric (PPA — short for Player Production Average — is my all-around production metric. It’s pace neutral, includes defense and position/role. In PPA, 100 is average and higher is better.):

First Team

Nikola Jokic, DEN — PPA: 250

Jimmy Butler, MIA — 239

Kawhi Leonard, LAC — 235

Devin Booker, PHO — 220

Anthony Edwards, MIN — 207

Second Team

Jayson Tatum, BOS — 205

Lebron James, LAC — 188

Jalen Brunson, NYK — 180

Anthony Davis, LAC — 178

Jamal Murray, DEN — 169

Top Players by Position

Point Guard

Brunson, NYK — 180 Murray, DEN — 169 Stephen Curry, GSW — 162 Marcus Smart, BOS — 140 James Harden, PHI — 139

Notable Point Guards

Trae Young, ATL — 133

De’Aaron Fox, SAC — 125

Chris Paul, PHO — 120

Spencer Dinwiddie, BRK — 84

Jordan Poole, GSW — 34

Shooting Guard

Booker, PHO — 220 Edwards, MIN — 207 Dejounte Murray, ATL — 168 Pat Connaughton, MIL — 153 Tyrese Maxey, PHI — 130

Notable Shooting Guards

Donovan Mitchell, CLE — 107

Desmond Bane, MEM — 78

Klay Thompson, GSW — 60

Small Forward

Butler, MIA — 239 Leonard, LAC — 235 Michael Porter Jr., DEN — 154 Cam Johnson, BRK — 148 Jaylen Brown, BOS — 140

Notable Small Forwards

RJ Barrett, NYK — 91

Troy Brown Jr., LAL — 49

Power Forward

Tatum, BOS — 205 Kevin Durant, PHO — 141 Rui Hachimura, LAL — 128 Kevin Love, MIA — 124 Draymond Green, GSW — 121

Notable Power Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL — 87

Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM — 92

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN — 54

Julius Randle, NYK — 52

Center

Jokic, DEN — 250 Davis, LAC — 178 Kevon Looney, GSW — 163 Mitchell Robinson, NYK — 145 Nic Claxton, BRK — 144

Notable Centers

Joel Embiid, PHI — 100

Domantas Sabonis, SAC — 94

Deandre Ayton, PHO — 80

Playoffs Leaders

Stats below will be per 100 team possessions unless otherwise specified. Minimum of 75 playoffs minutes.

Points

Leonard, LAC — 41.9 Jokic, DEN — 40.9 Edwards, MIN — 40.5 Booker, PHO — 39.8 Butler, MIA — 39.4

Rebounds

Looney, GSW — 24.9 Paul Reed, PHI — 20.1 Davis, LAL — 18.5 Mason Plumlee, LAC — 18.2 Bobby Portis, MIL — 18.0

Assists

Jokic, DEN — 12.9 Young, ATL — 12.6 Harden, PHI — 11.2 Green, GSW — 10.6 Paul, PHO — 10.2

Steals

Kyle Anderson, MIN — 3.4 Tyus Jones, MEM — 3.2 Fox, SAC — 2.6 Mitchell, CLE — 2.5 Murray, ATL — 2.5

Blocks

Bismack Biyombo, PHO — 6.3 Davis, LAL — 4.3 Embiid, PHI — 3.9 Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK — 3.6 Al Horford, BOS — 3.4

Turnovers

G. Antetokounmpo, MIL — 7.2 Randle, NYK — 5.5 Embiid, PHI — 5.5 Towns, MIN — 5.1 Russell Westbrook, LAC — 5.1

Personal Fouls

Biyombo, PHO — 11.3 Cody Zeller, MIA — 9.2 Plumlee, LAC — 8.0 Green, DEN — 7.1 Isaac Okoro, CLE — 7.0

Now to some efficiency stats.

Relative Offensive Efficiency

This is individual points produced per individual possession used x 100. Minimum of 75 minutes played AND 20% or higher usage.

Booker, PHO — +19.7 Leonard, LAC — +17.2 Jokic, DEN — +14.2 Butler, MIA — +13.8 Edwards, MIN — +11.0

+PTS (plus-points)

Combines efficiency and usage. The formula is individual offensive rating minus average offensive rating times player’s individual usage. The metric compares points produced by player in the possessions he used to the points the league produced on average in the same number of possessions.

Booker, PHO — +52.7 Jokic, DEN — +41.1 Butler, MIA — +33.3 Derrick White, BOS — +17.9 Hachimura, LAL — +17.3

And the lowest +PTS scores (should this be -PTS?)

Randle, NYK — -38.4

Thompson, GSW — -29.0

Poole, GSW — -23.2

Dillon Brooks, MEM — -23.2

Gabe Vincent, MIA — -16.8

Embiid, PHI — -16.7

Effective Field Goal Percentage

Minimum 75 minutes played.

Plumlee, LAC — 87.5% Robert Williams, BOS — 79.2% Connaugton, MIL — 75.0% Joe Ingles, MIL — 73.9% Nic Claxon, BRK — 72.0%

Worth mention that all of the top five in this category used few possessions. Connaughton was tops with a usage rate of 15.6%. If I add a 20% usage screen, the top five in efg is: Booker, Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Jokic and Norman Powell.

Three-Point Field Goal Percentage

Minimum 75 minutes AND 3.5 three-point attempts per 100 team possessions (average is 7.2).

Leonard, LAC — 60.0% Moses Moody, GSW — 59.1% Hachimura, LAL — 53.3% Booker, PHO — 50.8% Ingles, MIL and Luke Kennard, MEM — 50.0%

Game Score

This translates overall production from my PPA metric into points on the scoreboard. This is a per game stat that’s primarily for entertainment value. Scale is similar to points per game. Minimum 75 minutes.

Jokic, DEN — 43.1 Leonard, LAC — 42.8 Butler, MIA — 42.6 Booker, PHO — 41.9 Edwards, MIN — 37.6 Tatum, BOS — 37.0 Brunson, NYK — 33.0 James, LAL — 32.1 Murray, DEN — 29.6 Murray, ATL — 29.1

Jokic has been the best player in the postseason thus far. He’s averaging per 100 team possessions 40.9 points, 17.1 rebounds (including 5.6 offensive rebounds), and 12.9 assists. He’s the only player in the playoffs averaging a triple-double per 100 possessions. He needs to work on his free throw shooting, though. His 78.7% is 0.003 below average.

If you’re interested in something you don’t see in the article, feel free to leave a question in the comments.