Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Reacts NBA survey. Our national results are below. There was no Washington Wizards survey.

National Survey Results

Here are our national survey requests this week. In our first question, we asked you which players is having the most impressive run in the second round. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was the runaway winner with 46 percent of the vote.

Butler is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the playoffs. So it should be no surprised that 49 percent of fans think that the Heat are good enough to win it all at this point.

The Los Angeles Lakers just defeated the Golden State Warriors in their second round series. The result would have only affected 16 percent of the respondents’ view of LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

Finally, the Suns vs. Nuggets second round playoff series was viewed to be the most competitive, but it was clearly a close race all around.

The second round ends today!

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their second round series at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV).

Enjoy the game and Happy Mother’s Day!