The Washington Wizards have made additional cuts to the roster. They have waived Stephanie Jones and Elena Tsineke.

Roster Update ⬇️



We have waived Stephanie Jones and Elena Tsineke. pic.twitter.com/qZ5mguDC9L — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 14, 2023

Jones played in both preseason games for the Mystics averaging three points and seven rebounds. She went undrafted in the 2020 WNBA Draft and played for the Connecticut Sun in 2021 but didn’t make the opening roster in 2022.

Tsineke was drafted by Washington in this years draft in the second round. She came out of the University of South Florida and is also from Greece. During the Mystics’ Media Day, Tsineke noted how grateful she was to be drafted and how much she admired Ariel Atkins.

During preseason, Tsineke averaged six points but couldn’t get her shooting in high percentage.

Washington now has to make at least one final cut on the roster before the opening game on Friday, May 19. It’s unfortunate as the WNBA needs to expand the rosters and add more teams to the league. There is too much talent that gets waived simply because there wasn’t enough space for them to stay on a roster.