On May 6, I shared a column that suggested that the Washington Wizards should approach their General Manager search like a midmarket team. That said, Washington is a big market city, and the Wizards shouldn’t hesitate to swing for the fences if the right candidate comes along.

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is “frustrated” about his current role. Since their 2019 NBA championship, the Raptors have stagnated. Nick Nurse is no longer the head coach, and it’s unclear whether Fred VanVleet will stay in Ontario after this season. Another NBA GM then said that “I’ve been hearing that Washington is coming after Masai again.”

Ujiri was reportedly a candidate for the Wizards’ GM role in 2019 when the Raptors made their championship run. Ultimately, Ujiri decided to stay in Toronto. This time, it will be interesting to see if the Wizards actually approach him again.

