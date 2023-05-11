BIG3 Playoffs to be held at Capital One Arena

On Thursday, the BIG3 announced that Capital One Arena will host the playoffs for their 2023 season. The BIG3 is a 3x3 men’s professional basketball league that features many former NBA players. Washington Wizards alumni like Gilbert Arenas and DeShawn Stevenson are some of the many players who played in the BIG3. The date of the playoffs will be on Aug. 19.

Though the BIG3 playoffs will be in Washington, the championship game and the All-Star Game will be held at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom on Aug. 26. This the first time the BIG3 will hold games in Europe.

In a press release, Ice Cube, the CEO of the BIG3 said the following:

The BIG3 is all about bringing the best sports and entertainment experience to our fans. We have felt the love from our international fans these past five seasons and we are so excited to be taking the BIG3 global. The O2 Arena is one of the most iconic venues in the world, and with a capacity of over 20,000, it is the perfect place for the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game and our second-annual All-Star Game. To all of our fans in D.C. and Europe, get ready, because the best BIG3 postseason yet is right around the corner.

