Wes Unseld, Jr. will represent the Wizards at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

This is not a total surprise.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards v Orlando Magic Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. will represent the team at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, according to Marc Stein earlier today.

The NBA Draft lottery will be on Tuesday, May 16. We shall see what happens!

