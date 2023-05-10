The Washington Mystics seal off the preseason with a win over the Atlanta Dream, 88-76. They finished preseason at 1-1.

Elena Delle Donne had a game-high 17 points followed by Brittney Sykes with 13 points. Emily Engstler off the bench had 11 points and eight rebounds. Tianna Hawkins and Elena Tsineke both added seven points apiece. Hawkins even crashed the boards with 10 rebounds.

For the Atlanta Dream, Alisha Gray had 14 points and Asia Durr added 12 of her own. Atlanta’s first round picks, Laeticia Amihere and Haley Jones, got going off the bench. Amihere had eight points and six rebounds while Jones had five points, six assists and two rebounds.

With preseason being done for the Mystics, their next game is the season opener at home on Friday, May 19 facing the New York Liberty. Unfortunately before then, Head Coach Eric Thibault will have to trim the roster down to 12 to begin the regular season.