SB Nation Reacts: Who will win the second round of the NBA playoffs?

This week, we do not have an SB Nation NBA Reacts survey that is tailored for Washington Wizards fans. Instead, we will share the national survey. We will have a Washington Mystics survey however, so stay tuned for that!

As you might be aware, the second round of the NBA Playoffs has begun! Now it’s time for you to decide who is on track to win each series.

This survey will close at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, or tomorrow! So vote now!

In addition, feel free to chat about tonight’s playoff games:

Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT Game 2: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns at 10 pm. ET on TNT (Phoenix leads, 1-0)

If you ask me which team will win each series, I am thinking that the Celtics will win in six games while the Nuggets will also win in six.

Enjoy tonight’s games!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.