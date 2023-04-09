Wizards vs. Rockets recap: Washington caps off 35-47 season with 114-109 loss to Houston

The season is over. With a 114-109 loss to the Houston Rockets Saturday afternoon, the Washington Wizards have officially finished the 2022-23 season with a 35-47 record.

Predictably, every contributing player save for Corey Kispert and Jordan Goodwin sat out the final game in the lost season. Both played solidly — Kispert continued his late-season heater by putting up 18 points on a scorching 5-for-7 from deep, while Goodwin added 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field.

Xavier Cooks and Quenton Jackson were also decent. Cooks played a career-high 38 minutes and put up 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackson dropped a career-high 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting.

Both Johnny Davis and Isiah Todd were dreadful today. Davis got another start and put up 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting from the field. Todd saw the court for just the fifth time this season and played a confounding 45 minutes, more than he’s played all season combined. He scored 7 points on 2-for-13 shooting from the field.

With the Wizards’ season over, there is still plenty to look forward to as fans with the Play-In Tournament and playoffs rapidly approaching. Then the real fun begins on May 16 with the Draft Lottery.