Wizards vs. Rockets odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Houston Rockets at 1 p.m. ET today. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Here are the odds and last-minute thoughts for the game.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rockets are 3.5 favorites against the Wizards. The over/under is at 227 points.

Jalen Green is the Rockets’ projected leading scorer with 25.5 points. Johnny Davis is the Wizards’ projected leading scorer with 18.5 points.

Final thoughts

The Wizards are playing their last game of the season. Today’s game means little for either team since they are mathematically out of the playoffs. The Wizards are missing eight players due to ... things.

And I’d imagine the Rockets are also missing many of their players. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if Green misses the game.

It would be nice to see the Wizards win the game, but weren’t they 2-2 against the Pacers?

If nothing else, I hope the players on this afternoon make this game entertaining.

Go Wizards.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.