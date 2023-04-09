Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. These are the national results. Our Washington Wizards survey results can be found here.

The Milwaukee Bucks are national fans’ favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA title and the Eastern Conference

With the NBA regular season coming to an end, it is natural for our national survey to focus on the postseason. The Wizards aren’t making the playoffs. But here are the championship picks by our respondents across the country.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the fans’ pick to win the 2023-24 NBA Finals (and therefore, the championship) with 34 percent selecting them among a list of several teams. The Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics were tied for second place with 17 percent.

There was a second question about which team will win the Eastern Conference, which the Bucks also won with 63 percent of the vote.

The Phoenix Suns are the fans’ pick for Western Conference champions

The results were much closer, but the Suns were the winner of the national survey’s Western Conference championship poll with 37 percent.

We will have our final regular season Wizards SB Nation Reacts survey this week.