Wizards vs Heat Odds and More

The Washington Wizards will play the Miami tonight on Fan Appreciation Night at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds for tonight’s game and last minute thoughts on the game.

The Odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are 5.5 point underdogs to the Heat. The over/under is 218.

Final thoughts

So far it looks like the Wizards will see the return of Delon Wright, but much of their core players (Porzingis, Beal, Kuzma, Morris and Avdija) remain out. This game is largely about the continued progression of the Wizards young players. Seeing the growth of players like Johnny Davis, Quenton Jackson, and Jay Huff should be the focus for the fans on this night.

The Wizards are also tied with the Magic at 34-46 for the 6th worst record in the league. With every loss, their lottery odds have gradually increased over the course of the past few weeks. At best the Wizards could move to the 5th worst record, which would increase their odds for a high pick in the upcoming draft lottery.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.