The season is finally coming to a merciful ending for the never-tanking Washington Wizards who close the season in style with two home games. The first of which will see them face play-in bound Miami Heat.
Game Info
When: Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
How to watch:
NBC Sports Washington LeaguePasss
How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.
Injury Report
Wizards: Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Deni Avdija (Out)
Heat: Nikola Jovic (Out)
Pregame notes
The T-shirt toss — Just one of those games where that might be the most interesting thing that happens that night.
Heat need this one — in order to hang on to the 7th seed and homecourt in the Play-In Tournament.
Flashback: Wizards defeat Heat in OT
A couple month ago the Wizards forced OT and beat the Heat. Here are the highlights:
Loading comments...