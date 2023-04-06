The season is finally coming to a merciful ending for the never-tanking Washington Wizards who close the season in style with two home games. The first of which will see them face play-in bound Miami Heat.

Game Info

When: Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePasss

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Deni Avdija (Out)

Heat: Nikola Jovic (Out)

Pregame notes

The T-shirt toss — Just one of those games where that might be the most interesting thing that happens that night.

Heat need this one — in order to hang on to the 7th seed and homecourt in the Play-In Tournament.

Flashback: Wizards defeat Heat in OT

A couple month ago the Wizards forced OT and beat the Heat. Here are the highlights: