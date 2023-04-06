SB Nation Reacts: How are you feeling about the Wizards as they head into the last weekend of the season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Wizards are finally eliminated from any postseason contention. So now, Washington is FINALLY doing what many of us wanted them to do all along: think about next year and play the younger players more. If you want to call it tanking, fine. But I just call it the right thing to do.

This week feels like a drag to the finish line. We know the Wizards aren’t going to do anything meaningful, yet we have to cover the games. And it’s also spring break, so students and teachers alike are recharging their batteries before the home stretch.

Let’s also kick April off right with an SB Nation Reacts survey. How are you doing Wizards fans?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DZCWY7/">Please take our survey</a>

We will share our results next week.