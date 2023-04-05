The Washington Wizards lost to Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 134-116.

The Wizards have not played with their top players in some time. Therefore, we shouldn’t be surprised at the Hawks’ margin of victory tonight.

And to their credit, Washington was able to keep this game close in the first half until the Hawks’ talent advantage showed.

For the Hawks, Trae Young led with 25 points and 16 assists. Not only did he have a great performance, but Atlanta also locked up a play-in tournament berth.

As for the Wizards, Daniel Gafford led with 25 points. Washington also had seven players score and double figures tonight. In general, this kind of a game is meaningless, but considering that the wizards are out of the postseason, any and every loss may be meaningful for their draft chances later this spring.

Washington’s next game is on Friday at home against the Miami Heat. Tip off is at 7 PM. See you then.