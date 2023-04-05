The Wizards will host fan appreciation night on Friday

On Friday, the Washington Wizards will host Fan Appreciation Night. As winning basketball games is apparently too much to ask, this is their idea of the next best way to "celebrate and show their appreciation to their devoted and dedicated fanbase."

Prior to their 7 p.m. EST game against the Miami Heat, there will be a 90's-themed pregame party. They will be giving away prizes to fans but the real treat is an alumni autograph session featuring three former Wizards.

My current co-host on the Bleav in Wizards podcast, Jahadi White, and my former co-host, Larry Hughes, will both be participating. Both of them are great guys so if you get the opportunity to go, I'm sure it'll be a positive experience. And feel free to mention the podcast if you're a listener, I'm sure both guys would appreciate it. Tracy Murray will be there as well.

Make sure to catch up on the latest episode of the podcast before attending so you can ask Jahadi any follow-up questions you might have. On yesterday's episode, he and I broke down the team's lottery odds, discussed Tommy Sheppard's apparently intense desire to add Marcin Gortat to the coaching staff full-time, gambling's place in the NBA, and what it's like in the locker room of a tanking team.

Jahadi also offered praise for Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, and Jordan Goodwin. He believes one of them may have a lot more untapped potential, perhaps even star potential. He also discussed how meaningful these final games are for Johnny Davis and what we can take away from his performance. We closed the podcast with a discussion of what's really going on behind the scenes with Isaiah Todd.