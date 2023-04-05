The last playoff series the Wizards won was against the Atlanta Hawks in that memorable game 6 in Atlanta, with John Wall having one of his career signature games.

Well, a lot of things happened since.... the Wizards are now giving some playing time to Johnny Davis and Co. as the Hawks scratch and claw for play-in positioning.

Game info

When: : Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Deni Avdija (Out, not tanking)

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter (Out, knee), Trae Young (Out, illness)

Pregame notes

Wemby, Scoot, and the ping-pong balls — The Wizards have guaranteed that the lottery-protected first-round pick they owe due to the John Wall mega-trade will stay in Washington, at least this year. Moreover, the Wizards stand a very good chance of getting a better pick this year than in previous years where they constantly hoovered around the 9th-10th selections. The key is to lose just enough games to let both Orlando and Indiana slip above them in the standings and absolutely not let the Utah Jazz pass them in the tank rankings. If all of these things go magically well, they will have the 6th best lottery odds. Keep your fingers crossed. And, yes, there is an outside chance Portland wins a couple games too and the 5th best lottery odds become a possibility, but this seems a bit of science fiction right now.

Flashback: John Wall delivers the Wizards a playoff series

Remember this one?

This post is also your GameThread for tonight. Go Wizards!