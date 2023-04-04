Wizards vs. Bucks Recap: Milwaukee cruises past Washington, 140-128

To paraphrase the Milwaukee Bucks fans who watched tonight’s matchup with the Washington Wizards, “Who is that?”

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Wizards played a number of youngsters and G-League guys and predictably lost to the Bucks, 140-128. Johnny Davis, Xavier Cooks, Kendrick Nunn, Jay Huff, Jordan Goodwin and Quenton Jackson all played over 20 minutes, and Davis in particular played a taxing 37 minutes. Davis recorded a career-high 20 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field in his second career start.

The Wizards’ “development squad” played an overall great game, shooting over 50% from the field and over 48% from three. The Wizards’ intent was clearly to let the young guys play while increasing lottery odds, so tonight was a resounding success. The Wizards sit at 34-45 and are tied with the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic for a 7.5% chance at the number one pick in the draft.

The Wizards will close out the season by playing the Hawks in Atlanta tomorrow night and then hosting the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets later in the week. Expect the final three games to consist of heavy minutes from Davis and company as they get in some developmental reps.