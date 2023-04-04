A look at the latest consensus NBA Draft Lottery and who the Wizards might target

If the NBA season ended today, the Wizards would have the 7th best odds of winning the draft lottery. However, they could still fall as low as 11th if they were incredibly unlucky, which you can never rule out in Washington. Based on that, it’s worth being aware of the players who are likely in the mix wherever they pick in the lottery.

Rookie Scale posts a consensus big board based on what is currently being represented on the boards of major reputable draft publications like ESPN, The Athletic, NBA Big Board, and others. Their latest version was posted on March 28th. I’ve included their full top-20 below for the sake of thoroughness.

1) Victor Wembanyama, 7-4 center, Metropolitans 92

2) Scoot Henderson, 6-2 point guard, G League Ignite

3) Brandon Miller, 6-9 wing, Alabama

4) Amen Thompson, 6-7 point wing, Overtime Elite

5) Ausar Thompson, 6-7 wing, Overtime Elite

6) Jarace Walker, 6-8 forward, Houston

7) Cam Whitmore, 6-7 wing, Villanova

8) Anthony Black, 6-7 point wing, Arkansas

9) Gradey Dick, 6-7 wing, Kansas

10) Keyonte George, 6-4 guard, Baylor

11) Cason Wallace, 6-4 combo guard, Kentucky

12) Nick Smith Jr., 6-5 combo guard, Arkansas

13) Taylor Hendricks, 6-9 forward, UCF

14) Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-5 combo guard, Indiana

15) Jett Howard, 6-8 wing, Michigan

16) Brice Sensabaugh, 6-6 wing, Ohio State

17) Rayan Rupert, 6-7 wing, New Zealand Breakers

18) Kyle Filipowski, 6-11 forward, Duke

19) GG Jackson, 6-9 forward, South Carolina

20) Dereck Lively II, 7-0 center, Duke