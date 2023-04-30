Thank you for your responses to this week’s national SB Nation Reacts NBA survey. Our results are below!

The Lakers are the team folks hate. Again!

This week’s survey was about NBA playoff villains. When it comes to teams, there should be no surprise that teams with long legacies would be the most loved by their fans — and the most hated by everyone else. The Los Angeles Lakers are a championship-laden franchise, and it should be no surprise that they took home the cake here based on tradition alone.

Even if they made the playoffs as a No. 7 seed! That said, they are back in the second round of the playoffs, so perhaps the haters will be coming out in full force soon enough.

Dillon Brooks is a bigger villain than Draymond Green

This is an interesting result. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been a defensive menace in the regular and postseasons the last decade. And yet Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is an EVEN BIGGER BAD GUY? I guess these 59 percent of respondents were Warriors fans.

Today’s playoff games

Game 1 of the 2nd round: New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat at 1 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV)

at 1 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV) Game 7 of the 1st round: Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV)

Enjoy the games!

