NCAA men’s basketball championship open thread

The Connecticut Huskies play the San Diego State Aztecs at about 9:20 p.m. ET tonight on CBS. In the DMV, that is WUSA-TV or Channel 9.

UConn is the favorite in this game, according to DraftKings. The Huskies are favored by 7.5 points and there is an over/under of 131.5 points. DraftKings is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner. Please gamble wisely.

If UConn wins, this will be their fifth championship in men’s basketball and their first since 2014. They would be tied for fourth with Duke for the most titles. San Diego State is looking for their first championship in men’s basketball.

Enjoy the game!