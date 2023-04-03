This Tuesday, the Bucks will head over to D.C. to see the Cherry Blossoms.... oops, to play the Washington Wizards. In a game that probably will likely generate little attention from fans, the Bucks will come to D.C. in a game that they probably need to win to remain comfortable at top of the NBA, with the Celtics not far behind them.

The Wizards should hope that the Bucks win and that the Wizards’ slide to (perhaps) the #6 best lottery odds continue.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, April. 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Monte Morris (Out)

Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Meyers Leonard (Out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards never tank — But they let Johnny Davis and Nunn play when the 6th best lottery odds are in plain sight.

Deni Avdija regressing? — As Kevin Broom wrote last week, Deni Avdija had a great 5-game stretch where he was looking great. But he followed that up with a pretty bad game against Orlando, and an 8-turnover performance he’ll hope to forget against the Knicks. Which version of Deni will show up against the Bucks?

Flashback: The Bucks win a month ago and Giannis’ triple-double is REVOKED

A month ago the Bucks squeezed a 117—111 win. The highlight by far was Giannis’ attempt to record a triple-double in the last second — which was later cancelled by the league! Gotta see this one...: