Center prospects that could go in the first round of the NBA Draft

On yesterday’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, I was joined by Garrett Johnson, a scout for Between the Lines Sports and a Wizards fan. In this episode, we broke down the center class heading into the 2023 NBA Draft.

As always for more detail and exposition, check out the full episode. However, for the sake of discussion, here are the viable center prospects who could potentially hear their name called in the first round on draft night.

Victor Wembanyama, 7’4, Metropolitans 92, consensus ranking: 1

Stats: 21.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.2 blocks, 30.4% 3PT (5.3ATT), 46.5% FG, 82.9% FT

Case for: total alien.

Case against: maybe he gets bored of dominating here on Earth and decides to return to his home planet

Dereck Lively 7’1, Duke, consensus ranking: 18

Stats: 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.4 blocks, 15.4% 3PT, 65.8% FG, 60% FT

Case for: good rim-protecter / runner, easy to envision his NBA role, elite prospect pedigree

Case against: limited offensive skillset, not very versatile, struggled to make an impact at the college level (although may have been held back due to injuries to start the year)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6’9, Indiana, consensus ranking: 32

Stats: 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.9 blocks, 58.1% FG, 69.5% FT

Case for: very productive, plays hard, strong, improved passer

Case against: undersized center, doesn’t project as much of a floor-spacer

James Nnaji, 6’10, Barcelona, consensus ranking: 33

Stats: 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, .5 blocks, 68.4% FG, 52.4% FT

Case for: long, athletic, projects as a prototypical rim-runner/ shot-blocker

Case against: raw, limited offensive skillset

DaRon Holmes II, 6’10, Dayton, consensus ranking: 44

Stats: 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.9 blocks, 31.6% 3PT, 59% FG, 66.9% FT

Case for: good low-post scorer, runs the floor hard, was very good defensively at the college level, was very productive despite playing with limited spacing

Case against: limited floor-spacing potentially, questionable translation of shot-blocking to the NBA level

Adem Bona, 6’10, UCLA, consensus ranking: 46

Stats: 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 67.5% FG, 57.3% FT

Case for: bouncy athlete, good finisher, good lateral mobility, good shot-blocker

Case against: still very much a work in progress, doubtful to provide floor-spacing