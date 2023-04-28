Since Tommy Sheppard was fired as the Wizards’ General Manager last week, the team has not held a press conference regarding his departure. And all we know is that the Wizards hope to bring in someone from outside the organization.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon, Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri are possible candidates.

Langdon has been the Pelicans’ GM since 2019 and have missed the playoffs in three of his four seasons there. They made the playoffs in the 2021-22 despite a 36-46 regular season and missed the playoffs this season despite a 42-40 regular season record. They have gradually improved over the last four years.

Connelly and Ujiri were previously considered for the Wizards’ job in 2019 before Sheppard formally took the role. Connelly, who was the Denver Nuggets’ President then, was reportedly offered the job, but ultimately stayed with Denver until taking the Minnesota job before this season. Ujiri was rumored to be the Wizards’ choice after Connelly turned them down, but he too ultimately stayed.

It will be interesting to see if some combination of these candidates are interviewed for the job.