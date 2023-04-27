Thank you for your responses to last week’s Washington Wizards survey on Tommy Sheppard’s departure. Today, I’d like to share you the results in a word cloud.

We had over 300 responses, where we asked you to sum up your reaction to the news. Twenty-nine respondents said “Finally” or some form of it, making it our most-selected word. Other common words included “Good,” “Necessary,” “Overdue” and “Hopeful.”

I’d like to share you the word cloud as well and it is below.

My one word reaction to the news is “necessary.” Sheppard had a vision of building the Wizards around Bradley Beal that could make the playoffs every season. And he wanted to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis as the key sidekicks.

Washington didn’t come close to making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The vision wasn’t playing out. And I don’t see the Wizards realistically making the playoffs as constructed.

Principal owner Ted Leonsis has pledged to bring in an outside voice as the next General Manager. We’ll see what happens when that GM is introduced.