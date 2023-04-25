Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello everyone,

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming to an end in the coming days. And since the Wizards aren’t in the playoffs, I can’t think of a random topic to ask besides whom you would want to be the next General Manager. I also have to share with you the word cloud to your reactions on Tommy Sheppard getting fired.

Anyway, it is time for us to take a look at the national survey and give you a direct link. To this point, I haven’t shared national survey links because they weren’t relevant to the Wizards. But it’s the playoffs, and now’s as good of a time as any to share you their link directly (and you really should be getting their emails already)!

Click on the link below to get to the national survey, which focuses on the villians and teams you are rooting against in the playoffs. The survey closes this Thursday!

Related SB Nation NBA Reacts national survey

We will share the results this weekend. Thanks!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.