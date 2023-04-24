The Washington Mystics have put out the respective theme nights for the 2023 season. There are multiple game days and nights where the Mystics will honor groups of people or organizations with giveaways, promotions and activities. Some of those include Camp Day which is always held at Capital One Arena or even Pride Night that’s held in June which is pride month.

See the list below of theme nights that will occur throughout the entire season. Each month of the season beginning in May has at least one game where there is a designated theme.

Theme Nights

STEM & Basketball (May 10 vs. Atlanta Dream)

We Salute Her Night (May 23 vs. Connecticut Sun)

Wear Orange Game (June 2 vs. Dallas Wings)

Pride Night (June 16 vs. Phoenix Mercury)

Camp Day (July 19 vs. Indiana Fever)

Stics & Kicks Sneakerhead Night (July 21 vs. New York Liberty)

Art of Women’s Health Game (August 6 vs Los Angeles Sparks)

HBCU/Divine 9 Night (August 26 vs. Las Vegas Aces)

Fan Appreciation (September 8 vs. Atlanta Dream)