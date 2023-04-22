Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Our national NBA results are here. The Washington Wizards results were posted yesterday.

NBA fans are worried about injuries negatively affecting the playoffs

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are in action and it looks like things are off to a scary start. Several star players, like Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant have suffered injuries, though it isn’t clear how long they will be out.

Either way, 55 percent of respondents nationwide believe that the playoffs are already getting derailed by injuries.

Nearly half believe that injuries will sway who wins the championship

The early injuries are spooking fans to a point where 46 percent believe that injuries will “decide” this year’s NBA champions.

Antetokounmpo’s injury will be most devastating to his team

Finally, 54 percent of national respondents believe that Antetokounmpo’s injury will be the most devastating to his team.

Today’s NBA Playoff games

Here are the games:

Game 4, Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets : 1 p.m. ET on TNT (76ers lead 3-0)

: 1 p.m. ET on TNT (76ers lead 3-0) Game 4, Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers: 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Suns lead 2-1)

3:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Suns lead 2-1) Game 3, Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Series tied 1-1) Game 3, Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

