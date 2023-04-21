Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Our Washington Wizards results are below. I will share the national results tomorrow.

Wizards fans are indifferent about losing the tiebreaker to the Pacers for lottery balls

The Wizards have the 8th-best odds of getting the number one pick. They will have one less ball to play with than the Indiana Pacers. We shall see where Washington falls in the next few weeks.

Wizards fans are still watching the NBA Playoffs

Since Washington is not in the playoffs, it’s easy for us to decompress and get ourselves away from the NBA for a second. That said, you are basketball junkies. Forty-three percent of our respondents are still watching the playoffs avidly, while 30 percent watch it casually. Just 13 percent are watching the playoffs sparingly and 14 percent aren’t watching.

Use this as your chatting spot for tonight’s playoff games!

Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN (Boston up 2-0)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN (Boston up 2-0) Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV) (Series tied)

8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the DMV) (Series tied) Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Denver up 2-0)

