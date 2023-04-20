Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello everyone.

It doesn’t happen every day when the Wizards are a talked about team in the NBA. But after Tommy Sheppard’s firing yesterday, the news cycle calls.

I am sure that most of you are content or simply happy about the move. But I want to see just what one word describes your reaction to yesterday’s news.

Our survey is below, so fill it out today!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LT5ACA/">Please take our survey</a>

I hope to share you the results this weekend, but Monday or so at latest. We will share the results in a word cloud. Happy survey submitting and happy Thursday!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.