The Washington Wizards lost to the New York Knicks 118-109 on Sunday night in Manhattan.

Washington led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter and had a 61-53 lead at the half. However, the Knicks came back with a strong third quarter to retake the lead. The Wizards were down by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Corey Kispert led the Wizards with 29 points and got the start tonight.

For the Knicks, four players scored 20 or more points, something that’s pretty rare in basketball. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes scored 27 points each. Immanuel Quickley had 22 points and Obi Toppin added 21 more.

Despite this latest loss by the Wizards, they still can technically make the play-in game. That said, let’s be honest, Washington is likely “soft tanking” with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma all missing tonight’s game due to various reasons.

The Wizards’ next game is at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.