Wizards at Knicks odds and more

The Washington Wizards will play the New York Knicks tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Here are the odds for tonight’s game and last minute thoughts on the game.

The Odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are 12 point underdogs to the Knicks. The over/under is 222.5 points. That is the biggest deficit I’ve seen in awhile with odds for a Wizards game.

Jalen Brunson is the expected leading scorer for the Knicks at 27.5 points. Corey Kispert is expected to lead the Wizards with 16.5 points.

Final thoughts

With no Wizards “Big Three” member playing tomorrow, I expect nothing except a Washington loss. That said, a loss is a win at this point, because of … DRAFT GOALS. Go Wizards.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.