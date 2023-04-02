Here are our SB Nation Reacts national survey results. Our Washington Wizards survey results are here.

The Bucks are the favorites to win the No. 1 seed in the East

The Milwaukee Bucks are 55-22 and currently are the top team in the Eastern Conference. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics who are second.

The Heat are predicted to win the No. 7 East to lead the play-in tournament

This is a close result, but the Miami Heat edged out the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 7 spot to lead the play-in tournament.

National fans expect to see the Suns, Warriors and Clippers avoid the play-in for the Western Conference

The three teams are 4th through 6th in the Western Conference. They should be able to avoid having to get in the play-in.

The Jazz and Mavericks are expected to miss the postseason altogether

A majority of respondents voted for the Utah Jazz (62 percent) and Dallas Mavericks (53 percent) as team that are expected to miss the postseason. In other words, they are expected to be 11th or worse in the Western Conference.

Thanks again and our next round of SB Nation Reacts surveys will be out next week!