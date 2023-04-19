The Washington Wizards are now one of the teams to talk about in the NBA after they fired Tommy Sheppard as the team’s General Manager earlier this evening. In fact, the Wizards’ official release came at 7 p.m. ET.

When the head of basketball operations is fired, it is reasonable to assume that the head coach will also be fired. So is Wes Unseld, Jr. heading out the door too?

Not so fast.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Unseld will return. One reason why? Monumental Sports & Entertainment principal owner Ted Leonsis is a “strong advocate” for him.

Wes Unseld Jr., will return for his third season as coach and sources say that he continues to have a strong advocate with owner Ted Leonsis. The Wizards search for a new President and GM will commence as the only active search in the marketplace. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2023

I’m disappointed by this.

Few would disagree that it was time for the Wizards to make a change in the front office, given that the Wizards failed to make the playoffs or the play-in for two years in a row, while publicly stating that the team was planning to win now. But it’s not like Unseld looked like .... Mike Thibault out there on the sideline.

Remember, Unseld led the Wizards to two straight losses after leading by 20 points early in games this past season. And the post All-Star Break performance was pitiful, when they were in position to make the play-in.

There are a lot of thoughts going through my mind right now. But the likelihood of Unseld returning despite Sheppard’s firing isn’t something I agree with.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.