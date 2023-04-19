Wizards fire Tommy Sheppard

Ted Leonsis, the principal owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard was fired from his role today. Here is the release:

Tommy Sheppard was relieved from his duties as General Manager and President of the Washington Wizards. Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans. A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization. I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Much has been said and commented on in recent days about the disappointing results of the Washington Wizards in the past several seasons, and about how the organization handled its exit interviews last week.

Sheppard led the Wizards’ basketball operations from 2019-23 and was with the organization since 2003. Washington made the postseason once in 2020-21 during his tenure as GM when they made the first round of the playoffs.

