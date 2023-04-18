Wizards lose tiebreaker and drop to 8th in NBA Draft Lottery odds

The Wizards finished the year tied with the Indiana Pacers for the 7th best odds in the NBA Draft Lottery. Unfortunately, the Wizards lost the tiebreaker on Monday and dropped to the 8th best odds.

This was determined by a random drawing by the NBA. NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars conducted the drawings. So if you want to be mad at someone (other than the Wizards for a change), blame Dumars.

This may sound somewhat trivial overall but it does significantly increase their chances of moving back in the draft. For instance, the Wizards’ odds of dropping to the 9th pick increased from 13.8% to 31.1%.

Their greatest odds for particular picks are at the 8th and 9th spots. For reference, Rookie Scale’s consensus big board has Arkansas point guard Anthony Black at 8th and Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks at 9th.

Per Tankathon, here are the Wizards odds for each of the possible picks. Also worth noting, the lottery will take place on May 16, 2023.

1st - 6.7%

2nd - 7%

3rd - 7.4%

4th - 7.8%

5th, 6th, 7th* - 0% (based on the nature of the lottery, the Wizards cannot finish with one of these three picks)

8th - 32.9%

9th - 31.1%

10th - 6.6%

11th - .4%

12 - >0.0%