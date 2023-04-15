 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts: Which teams will win the first round of the NBA Playoffs?

Hint: The Washington Wizards weren’t a choice.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Here are the results from our national survey. Our Washington Wizards survey results will come out tomorrow.

Who will win the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

SB Nation

This week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts national survey focused on which teams will win the first round of the playoffs. We’ll first look at the Eastern Conference, where 90 percent of respondents thought that the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers would beat the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets.

SB Nation

On the No. 2 vs. No. 7 series, 97 percent thought the Boston Celtics would beat the Atlanta Hawks.

SB Nation

In the No. 4 vs. No. 5 series, 77 percent thought that the Cleveland Cavaliers would beat the New York Knicks.

SB Nation

And it should be no surprise that 98 percent of respondents believe that the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks will beat the No. 8 seed Miami Heat.

SB Nation

Who will win the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs?

SB Nation

In the Western Conference, our national survey respondents predict an upset, based on seed numbers. A decisive majority of 61 percent believe the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors will beat the No. 3 Sacramento Kings.

SB Nation

In the No. 1 vs. No. 8 series, the Denver Nuggets were the favorites over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 91 percent of the vote.

SB Nation

The No. 2 vs. No. 7 series may be quite interesting. Sure, the Memphis Grizzlies had the better regular season and won 62 percent of the vote. However, the Los Angeles Lakers still have a very good LeBron James.

SB Nation

Finally, 79 percent of respondents believe that the 4th-seeded Phoenix Suns will beat the 5th-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Again, our Washington Wizards survey results will be out tomorrow. Enjoy the start of the NBA Playoffs!

