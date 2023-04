The 2023 NBA Playoffs begin today. Here are the games:

Eastern Conference

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, Game 1: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks, Game 1: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks, Game 1: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Western Conference

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors, Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (WJLA-TV in the D.C. area)

Enjoy the games everyone.