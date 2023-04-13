Jay Huff named to All-NBA G League First Team

Washington Wizards two-way player Jay Huff has been named to the NBA G League’s First Team and All-Defensive Team. Huff, a 7-1 center, spent the majority of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He played the final 9 games of the G League’s regular season with the Capital City Go-Go after being signed by the Wizards.

For the season, the 25-year-old averaged 15 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 3.1 blocks. He also shot 64.5% from the field and 40.4% from three. He saw a slight uptick in offense production after joining the Go-Go but his blocks dropped down to 1.7 per game. That was still more than enough for him to be named G League Defensive Player of the Year as well.

In 7 games with the Wizards, the University of Virginia product showed some signs that he might be able to contribute for them next season. In 13.6 minutes, he averaged 7.3 points, 3 rebounds, and .6 blocks. Per 36 minutes, those averages become 19.3 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

Huff is the second Go-Go player to ever make the All-NBA G League First Team, following Jordan McRae in 2018-2019. Former Go-Go player Kris Dunn, who also made the All-Defensive Team this year, is the only other Go-Go player to ever make the team. Unfortunately for the Wizards, Dunn is no longer with the organization.

If Huff is able to provide rim protection and floor spacing for the Wizards next year on a more consistent basis, he would be the second recent development win for the organization after Jordan Goodwin. For a team with a questionable draft history, hopefully they will continue to use their G League affiliate as a means to somewhat mitigate that impact.