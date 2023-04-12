Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Washington Wizards have finished their 2022-23 regular season. Unfortunately, they went 35-47 and missed the postseason. It’s not just that the Wizards missed the playoffs and play-in. They did so by investing in three highly paid players, two of whom are Washington’s top targets.

Now, it’s time for us to do one last survey. How much confidence do you have in the Wizards? Let us know by submitting your answers below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MZOVUT/">Please take our survey</a>

We will share the results this weekend. We will not have as many surveys during the NBA offseason, but will check in as the lottery, draft and free agency come around!

And finally, we will have regular Mystics Reacts surveys now that the WNBA preseason is underway.

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.